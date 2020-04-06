Arlington considers budget cuts, small grants for businesses impacted by coronavirus

Arlington officials are drafting a new program to provide small grants to businesses impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, while also…

Arlington officials are drafting a new program to provide small grants to businesses impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, while also trimming spending plans for the new year as tax revenue projections grow bleak.

The county could redirect $674,000 in existing funding to seed the grant program, though leaders are still hammering out the details. Officials in D.C., Montgomery County and Prince George’s County have all already created similar programs, while Fairfax County leaders are mulling a $1 million loan fund.

Arlington Economic Development Director Telly Tucker told the County Board during a virtual meeting Monday that he hopes to use that fund to hand out grants up to $10,000 each, though he also hopes most applications will be for smaller amounts to allow the county to reach more companies. Establishing the program should not require a board vote.

The grants, Tucker said, will be targeted toward businesses and nonprofits with no more than 50 employees and applicants will need…