AP Top Political News at 8:01 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 19, 2020, 12:00 AM

Battleground power plays rage as everyday politics go quiet

AP FACT CHECK: Trump isn’t a king but claims expansive power

Trump team targets Democratic advantage with people of color

In nod to normalcy, Pence celebrates Air Force Academy grads

Experts worry politics will guide voters’ virus precautions

Lacking US coordination, states team up on when to reopen

Reinstate? Reassign? Navy to decide fate of fired captain

No plan in sight: Test troubles cloud Trump recovery effort

Biden looks to placate Sanders by letting him keep delegates

Senator tells VP failed virus testing is ‘dereliction’

