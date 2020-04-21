Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:39 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 21, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Trump criticism aside, governors call for more federal help

Pandemic squeezes finances of Democratic grassroots donors

Virus aid exceeding $450B remains stuck in negotiations

Trump says he’ll ‘suspend immigration,’ offers no details

Supreme Court: Criminal juries must be unanimous to convict

Cautious Pentagon extends troop travel limits through June

Congressional Black Caucus PAC backs Biden’s White House bid

High court declines to hear Nebraska, Missouri death cases

2020 Watch: Why is Trump going to war with governors?

Correction: Virus Outbreak-Battleground Politics story

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Categories:

Latest News

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up