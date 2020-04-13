AP Top Political News at 10:41 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Sanders backs Biden as ex-rivals join forces to beat Trump Trump uses pandemic virus briefing to air laudatory video Trump…

Sanders backs Biden as ex-rivals join forces to beat Trump Trump uses pandemic virus briefing to air laudatory video Trump claims ‘total’ authority, over govs, to reopen economy Ocasio-Cortez: Biden needs a ‘real’ health care plan Cuomo vs. de Blasio: Even pandemic doesn’t bridge their rift Navy reports first coronavirus death from Roosevelt crew Voters reject Trump’s pick in chaotic Wisconsin court race Trump’s disdain for ‘Obamacare’ could hamper virus response Officials want delay in nation’s head count due to virus States largely have authority over when to shut down, reopen Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.