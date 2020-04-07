Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:58 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 7, 2020, 12:00 AM

AP-NORC poll: Americans increasing effort to avoid infection

Financial hits pile up for colleges as some fight to survive

Pandemic politics: Wisconsin primary moving forward

Navy leader calls fired carrier captain ‘naive’ or ‘stupid’

White House pushes unproven drug for virus, but doctors wary

Trump slams watchdog report on hospitals engulfed by virus

Trump, Biden spoke by phone about coronavirus outbreak

Congress, White House reach high for next virus bill

White House: States need to better calibrate supply requests

Trump sees limits of presidency in avoiding blame for virus

