Military recruiting struggles as enlistment stations close Trump fires watchdog who handled Ukraine complaint Face coverings recommended, but Trump says…

Military recruiting struggles as enlistment stations close

Trump fires watchdog who handled Ukraine complaint

Face coverings recommended, but Trump says he won’t wear one

Trump admin tries to narrow stockpile’s role for states

Leaders back Navy firing of ship captain; sailors cheer him

Biden to name VP vetting team, thinking about Cabinet makeup

Russia to the rescue? US, Moscow spar over aid deliveries

Democrats elevate health care as virus-era campaign argument

Barr orders increase in home confinement as virus surges

White House convenes oil CEOs as bust threatens US boom

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.