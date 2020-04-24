AP Top Political News at 1:21 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Coronavirus shakes the conceit of ‘American exceptionalism’ ‘Republicans are nervous’: Some in GOP eye protests warily Somber Congress delivers nearly…

Coronavirus shakes the conceit of ‘American exceptionalism’ ‘Republicans are nervous’: Some in GOP eye protests warily Somber Congress delivers nearly $500B more in virus aid AP-NORC poll: Few Americans trust Trump’s info on pandemic Sizing up Trump’s green-card halt: Is it just temporary? Somber Congress delivers nearly $500B more in virus aid Swing-state Republicans pin virus fallout on Democrats Republicans leap to reopen economy; Democrats more cautious New House panel created to track aid dollars, virus response Biden backs mail vote, says Trump’s opposition ‘un-American’ Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.