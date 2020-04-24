Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 1:21 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 24, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Coronavirus shakes the conceit of ‘American exceptionalism’

‘Republicans are nervous’: Some in GOP eye protests warily

Somber Congress delivers nearly $500B more in virus aid

AP-NORC poll: Few Americans trust Trump’s info on pandemic

Sizing up Trump’s green-card halt: Is it just temporary?

Somber Congress delivers nearly $500B more in virus aid

Swing-state Republicans pin virus fallout on Democrats

Republicans leap to reopen economy; Democrats more cautious

New House panel created to track aid dollars, virus response

Biden backs mail vote, says Trump’s opposition ‘un-American’

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up