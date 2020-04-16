Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 1:17 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 16, 2020, 12:00 AM

Nurses suspended for refusing COVID-19 care without N95 mask

Medical intelligence sleuths tracked, warned of new virus

Powerful GOP allies propel Trump effort to reopen economy

Trump threatens to bypass Senate rules on nominees

Trump says new guidelines aim to lift some restrictions

Trade guru Navarro throws elbows for Trump on virus supplies

‘Hold your nose and vote’: Progressives weigh backing Biden

Stimulus checks to bear Trump’s name in unprecedented move

Warren becomes latest ex-presidential rival to back Biden

Justice Dept. watchdog to inspect prisons amid virus spread

