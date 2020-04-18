Experts worry politics will guide voters’ virus precautions
Reinstate? Reassign? Navy to decide fate of fired captain
Analysis: With new virus plan, Trump passes buck to states
No plan in sight: Test troubles cloud Trump recovery effort
Senator tells VP failed virus testing is ‘dereliction’
Biden looks to placate Sanders by letting him keep delegates
Watchdog panels slowly take shape over $2T in virus cash
Senators urge anti-bias police training over mask fears
White House moves to weaken EPA rule on toxic compounds
AP FACT CHECK: Trump twists US-China coronavirus deaths
