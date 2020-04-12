Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:19 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 12, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Signs missed and steps slowed in Trump’s pandemic response

Fauci says ‘rolling reentry’ of US economy possible in May

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s false hits on watchdogs, voting fraud

Former Senate staffer accuses Joe Biden of sexual assault

Trump’s developer friend Stanley Chera dies of coronavirus

Trump leaves trail of unmet promises in coronavirus response

From people and firms desperate for aid, one question: When?

Fears of ‘Wild West’ as COVID-19 blood tests hit the market

Crime drops around the world as COVID-19 keeps people inside

Calling Trump: When connections help steer virus supplies

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Categories:

Latest News

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up