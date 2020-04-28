Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:33 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 28, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump urges states to consider opening schools before summer

Federal inmates battle mixed messages on home confinement

Ohio’s mail-in primary tests voting during virus outbreak

A look at what’s ahead for virus-stricken aircraft carrier

AP-NORC poll: Rising support for mail voting amid pandemic

Doubts about testing remain in spite of Trump’s assurances

Court tosses NY case that could have expanded gun rights

Partisan division might hold up next virus relief package

Barr to prosecutors: Look for unconstitutional virus rules

Biden already working with team on transition planning

