AP Top Political News at 12:23 a.m. EDT

VA medical facilities struggle to cope with coronavirus
House expected to send 4th coronavirus aid bill to Trump
AP-NORC poll: Few Americans support easing virus protections
Expert claims reprisal for opposing virus drug Trump touted
Biden’s ties to Obama could hamper appeal to Latino voters
Trump signs immigration order featuring numerous exemptions
Despite warnings, Trump downplays threat of virus returning
DeVos excludes DACA recipients, foreign students from grants
Biden campaign says it has refunded donation from Louis C.K.
Iran-US tensions rise on Trump threat, Iran satellite launch
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.