Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:23 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 23, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VA medical facilities struggle to cope with coronavirus

House expected to send 4th coronavirus aid bill to Trump

AP-NORC poll: Few Americans support easing virus protections

Expert claims reprisal for opposing virus drug Trump touted

Biden’s ties to Obama could hamper appeal to Latino voters

Trump signs immigration order featuring numerous exemptions

Despite warnings, Trump downplays threat of virus returning

DeVos excludes DACA recipients, foreign students from grants

Biden campaign says it has refunded donation from Louis C.K.

Iran-US tensions rise on Trump threat, Iran satellite launch

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up