Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:35 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 17, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pro-Trump protesters push back on stay-at-home orders

Trump gives governors options on how to reopen economy

Trump, aides float outlier theory on origins of coronavirus

New pressure on lawmakers as virus aid for firms hits limit

As $2 trillion starts to flow, oversight of virus cash lags

AP source: Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen being released from prison

Federal judge denies new criminal trial for Roger Stone

A look at new guidance to states on the coronavirus

Leading in pandemic becomes part of audition for Biden’s VP

US House considers proxy voting during coronavirus crisis

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Categories:

Latest News

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up