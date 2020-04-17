AP Top Political News at 12:35 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Pro-Trump protesters push back on stay-at-home orders Trump gives governors options on how to reopen economy Trump, aides float outlier…

Pro-Trump protesters push back on stay-at-home orders Trump gives governors options on how to reopen economy Trump, aides float outlier theory on origins of coronavirus New pressure on lawmakers as virus aid for firms hits limit As $2 trillion starts to flow, oversight of virus cash lags AP source: Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen being released from prison Federal judge denies new criminal trial for Roger Stone A look at new guidance to states on the coronavirus Leading in pandemic becomes part of audition for Biden’s VP US House considers proxy voting during coronavirus crisis Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.