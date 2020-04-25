Disinfectant riff is latest of many Trump science clashes
Bloomberg moves past presidential defeat with virus crusade
For Peace Corps evacuees, there wasn’t even time for goodbye
No, don’t inject disinfectant: Outcry over Trump’s musing
White House could alter virus briefings to limit Trump role
Coronavirus relief pushing US deficits to staggering heights
Navy admiral advises reinstatement of fired carrier captain
Pelosi: No more virus bailouts without state and local aid
AP-NORC poll: Most losing jobs to virus think they’ll return
Coronavirus shakes the conceit of ‘American exceptionalism’
