AP Top Political News at 12:45 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 25, 2020, 12:00 AM

Disinfectant riff is latest of many Trump science clashes

Bloomberg moves past presidential defeat with virus crusade

For Peace Corps evacuees, there wasn’t even time for goodbye

No, don’t inject disinfectant: Outcry over Trump’s musing

White House could alter virus briefings to limit Trump role

Coronavirus relief pushing US deficits to staggering heights

Navy admiral advises reinstatement of fired carrier captain

Pelosi: No more virus bailouts without state and local aid

AP-NORC poll: Most losing jobs to virus think they’ll return

Coronavirus shakes the conceit of ‘American exceptionalism’

