April 15, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trade guru Navarro throws elbows for Trump on virus supplies

‘Hold your nose and vote’: Progressives weigh backing Biden

Stimulus checks to bear Trump’s name in unprecedented move

Pentagon: $10B cloud contract that snubbed Amazon was legal

Warren becomes latest ex-presidential rival to back Biden

US governors grapple with relaxing virus restrictions

Military sees no quick exit from ‘new world’ of coronavirus

In nod to governors, Trump walks back total authority claim

Justice Dept watchdog reviewing prisons for virus safety

Obama endorses Biden as the best leader for ‘darkest times’

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

