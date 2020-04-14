Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 9:45 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 14, 2020, 12:00 AM

Obama endorses Biden as the best leader for ‘darkest times’

Trump directs halt to payments to WHO during virus pandemic

AP Interview: Sanders says opposing Biden is ‘irresponsible’

Trump reverses course on power to ‘reopen’ states amid virus

Justice Department takes church’s side in 1st Amendment suit

Parties mine Wisconsin for clues to voting in the virus era

Fauci: ‘We’re not there yet’ on key steps to reopen economy

New Trump advisory groups to consult on reopening US economy

As Trump speaks, Pelosi warns Americans to ‘ignore the lies’

Marine barbershops abuzz with demand for high-and-tight cuts

