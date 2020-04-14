AP Top Political News at 9:45 p.m. EDT

Obama endorses Biden as the best leader for ‘darkest times’
Trump directs halt to payments to WHO during virus pandemic
AP Interview: Sanders says opposing Biden is ‘irresponsible’
Trump reverses course on power to ‘reopen’ states amid virus
Justice Department takes church’s side in 1st Amendment suit
Parties mine Wisconsin for clues to voting in the virus era
Fauci: ‘We’re not there yet’ on key steps to reopen economy
New Trump advisory groups to consult on reopening US economy
As Trump speaks, Pelosi warns Americans to ‘ignore the lies’
Marine barbershops abuzz with demand for high-and-tight cuts
