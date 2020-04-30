AP Top Political News at 12:11 a.m. EDT

SEALs tried to locate US citizen taken by Afghan militants
Grim count: US virus toll passes Trump’s 60,000 marker
Trump says he won’t extend social distancing guidelines
Spoiler? Amash’s 3rd-party presidential bid raises concerns
Trump erupts at campaign team as his poll numbers slide
America First meets global pandemic, testing Trump worldview
Biden assault allegation prompts GOP attacks, Dem worries
Over 70% of tested inmates in federal prisons have COVID-19
New Navy carrier inquiry suggests tough scrutiny of admirals
VA defends use of unproven drug on veterans for coronavirus
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.