AP Top Political News at 12:11 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 30, 2020, 12:00 AM

SEALs tried to locate US citizen taken by Afghan militants

Grim count: US virus toll passes Trump’s 60,000 marker

Trump says he won’t extend social distancing guidelines

Spoiler? Amash’s 3rd-party presidential bid raises concerns

Trump erupts at campaign team as his poll numbers slide

America First meets global pandemic, testing Trump worldview

Biden assault allegation prompts GOP attacks, Dem worries

Over 70% of tested inmates in federal prisons have COVID-19

New Navy carrier inquiry suggests tough scrutiny of admirals

VA defends use of unproven drug on veterans for coronavirus

