AP Top Political News at 11:45 p.m. EDT

Trump leaves trail of unmet promises in coronavirus response
Crime drops around the world as COVID-19 keeps people inside
Calling Trump: When connections help steer virus supplies
Biden beats Sanders to win Alaska Democratic primary
GOP leaders hit brakes on virus aid as governors seek help
Texas clinics ask Supreme Court to allow certain abortions
Melania Trump is having a moment during coronavirus pandemic
Libertarians debate: How to respond to coronavirus pandemic?
White House points to hopeful signs as deaths keep rising
Trump feels no need for crisis counsel from predecessors
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.