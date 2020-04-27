Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:27 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 27, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump’s focus on his base complicates path to reelection

Pentagon focusing on most vital personnel for virus testing

Census delay could put off new voting districts, primaries

Plan is for Trump to shift focus to prospects for economy

Remote vote? In Trump shadow, stay-home Congress eyes change

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s wayward claims on virus tests, cures

Disinfectant riff is latest of many Trump science clashes

Bloomberg moves past presidential defeat with virus crusade

Naval destroyer USS Kidd reports rise in virus cases to 33

Out of pandemic crisis, what could a new New Deal look like?

