AP Top Political News at 12:27 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Trump’s focus on his base complicates path to reelection Pentagon focusing on most vital personnel for virus testing Census delay…

Trump’s focus on his base complicates path to reelection Pentagon focusing on most vital personnel for virus testing Census delay could put off new voting districts, primaries Plan is for Trump to shift focus to prospects for economy Remote vote? In Trump shadow, stay-home Congress eyes change AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s wayward claims on virus tests, cures Disinfectant riff is latest of many Trump science clashes Bloomberg moves past presidential defeat with virus crusade Naval destroyer USS Kidd reports rise in virus cases to 33 Out of pandemic crisis, what could a new New Deal look like? Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.