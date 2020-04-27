Trump’s focus on his base complicates path to reelection
Pentagon focusing on most vital personnel for virus testing
Census delay could put off new voting districts, primaries
Plan is for Trump to shift focus to prospects for economy
Remote vote? In Trump shadow, stay-home Congress eyes change
AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s wayward claims on virus tests, cures
Disinfectant riff is latest of many Trump science clashes
Bloomberg moves past presidential defeat with virus crusade
Naval destroyer USS Kidd reports rise in virus cases to 33
Out of pandemic crisis, what could a new New Deal look like?
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.