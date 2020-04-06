Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:28 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 6, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Trump tempers officials’ grave assessments with optimism

U.S. ‘wasted’ months before preparing for virus pandemic

Esper defends firing of Navy ship captain over virus warning

FACT CHECK: Trump pitches drug not approved for coronavirus

Island mayor battles Georgia governor over virus limitations

Lost Time: How coronavirus spread while supply orders lagged

Intelligence official ‘disappointed’ after ouster by Trump

Biden raises idea of Democrats holding an online convention

Trump uses coronavirus crisis to push his broader agenda

In years before outbreak, investment in public health fell

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up