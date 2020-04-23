Another 140,000 apply for unemployment benefits in D.C., Md. and Va.

More than 4.4 million Americans filed initial unemployment claims for the week ending April 18, bringing the five-week total to…

That will likely put the unemployment rate in the country above 15%, which is higher than last decade’s Great Recession but still short of the 25% mark hit during the Great Depression.

Continuing unemployment claims are close to 16 million, according to data released Thursday by the Department of Labor.

D.C., Maryland and Virginia saw employment claims drop compared with the previous week, but a total of nearly 140,000 residents in the three jurisdictions applied initial claims last week.

D.C. recorded 8,591 initial claims — down 1,383 from the previous week’s adjusted numbers. In Maryland, 46,676 applied, down 16,223 from the previous week, while 84,387 applied for claims in Virginia for a decrease of 20,232.

Roughly 900,000 in D.C., Maryland and Virginia have applied for initial claims in the last five weeks, including about…