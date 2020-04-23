America’s Governors Are Calling On Business Leaders to Rebuild Their State Economies

Governors around the U.S. are calling on representatives from their states’ business communities to help reopen their economies while keeping…

Governors around the U.S. are calling on representatives from their states’ business communities to help reopen their economies while keeping safety a priority.

As businesses have been forced to close their doors during the coronavirus outbreak, and essential businesses have taken a major economic hit, approximately 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment over the past five weeks.

Now, a number of governors are creating task forces, composed of members of major industries, to provide input on how to get their economies back on track. While some governors are receiving praise for their task forces, others are drawing sharp criticism for leaving out important industry representatives.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, announced the creation of a 15-member economic recovery council on Wednesday. The council, which will advise Lujan Grisham on strategies for reopening the state’s economy, includes leaders from industries including hospitality, construction, energy, agriculture, high-tech and locally based retail, according to the El Paso, Texas, Fox TV station.

In Vermont, Republican Gov. Phil Scott established an Economic Mitigation and Recovery Task Force, which is divided into three committees and includes business representatives from each region of the state. One group is focused on increasing financial and technical support capacity for businesses, while a second will explore what strategies communities are using that could be replicated at the state level.

The second group is also focused on ensuring that recovery resources are distributed equally, particularly in rural and underserved areas, according to Vermont’s Agency of Commerce and Community Development. The last committee will work with the state’s Emergency Operations Center and its Department of Health to make sure the state’s economic reopening aligns with safety standards.

In Florida, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been largely criticized for his response to COVID-19 and who allowed some local governments to reopen their beaches on April 17, has also received backlash for his economic revival task force.

DeSantis’ task force doesn’t include Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried, the only Democrat in Florida’s Cabinet.

“I wasn’t asked to serve alongside my fellow Cabinet members on the COVID-19 task force, which has no voice on membership representing Florida’s $137 billion agriculture industry,” Fried tweeted on April 20. “I hope @GovRonDeSantis will join my commitment to supporting our farmers and feeding our families,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has created an 80-member Task Force on Business and Jobs Recovery.

The task force’s co-chairs are Ann O’Leary, Newsom’s chief of staff, and former presidential candidate and billionaire investor Tom Steyer.

Among the group’s other members are four former California governors — Pete Wilson, Gray Davis, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jerry Brown — along with former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and Apple’s Tim Cook.

CalMatters, a California nonpartisan nonprofit organization, published a commentary on April 22 critical of the task force. Veteran California journalist Dan Walters noted the task force’s size and told Californians “don’t hold your breath” for the group to make meaningful reforms and changes.

“The group’s unwieldy size is compounded by an inability to meet personally. Moreover, its something-for-everyone composition, its polarizing co-chairs, its brief time frame and, finally, the dim history of such exercises make some positive and lasting effect unlikely,” Walters wrote.

