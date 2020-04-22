Amazon looks to slow order volume as some workers plan another protest

Tensions between Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and some of its workers appear to be mounting, as up to 350 of…

Tensions between Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and some of its workers appear to be mounting, as up to 350 of the company’s warehouse workers were expected to begin a mass sickout Tuesday over conditions related to the coronavirus, according to multiple news outlets. Company executives downplayed earlier demonstrations.

Those 350 are still a fraction of the approximately 400,000 logistics and fulfillment center employees, but it’s by far the largest labor action Amazon’s warehouse workers have taken. And it threatens to undercut the company’s messaging that it is operating a safe work environment in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

As many as 75 of the company’s warehouse workers have tested positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. Amazon said it has implemented more than 150 safety measures to protect its workers, including temperature checks and buying millions of masks. Even with a pay hike, some workers say it’s not enough.

Moreover, trust between management…