Aledade raises $64M in Series C, supports doctors with COVID supplies

The fast-growing health tech startup, which helps physician practices cut costs and build accountable care organizations, has raked in a whopping $64 million in Series C financing, after kicking of 2019 with $56 million in then-new investments — and all in a moment of general investor restraint.

The funding will enable Aledade to continue expanding its national network of doctor-led ACOs, the company said Monday. It will also support the addition of more value-based contracts with Medicare, Medicaid and commercial health plans. It comes as Aledade sees annual revenue grow 60% and projects it will surpass $150 million within the next year, it said in an email to the WBJ.

The company has also expanded its investor base with this one. Toronto-based OMERS Growth Equity led the round, with participation from additional new investors Seattle-based Echo Health Ventures and the California Medical Association, and existing West Coast investors Meritech…