After the Bell: Stocks Soar on Restart Talk

Stocks soared on Tuesday despite an ugly start to the earnings season that saw dramatic first-quarter earnings declines from major banks like JPMorgan (ticker: JPM) and Wells Fargo ( WFC). The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent shuttering of the economy due to stay-at-home orders caused two of America’s largest banks to boost loan loss reserves in anticipation of a wave of defaults.

Bank profits down. JPMorgan saw first-quarter profits fall 69%, while Wells Fargo’s earnings were down 89% from a year ago.

Despite these concerning indicators, Wall Street was a sea of green on Tuesday as investors cheered continued numerical evidence that the curve may be flattening and a national discussion about back to work policies grew more serious. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 559 points, or 2.4%, to finish at 23,949.

Amazon hits an all-time high. Shares of e-commerce giant Amazon.com ( AMZN) continued to rally on Tuesday, jumping 5% as the Big Tech titan continues to ride a wave of momentum. One of the few prominent companies to aggressively hire during the pandemic, investors see Amazon strengthening its grip on e-commerce as stay-at-home orders force millions to turn to delivery.

IMF: Global GDP to see Depression-style decline. The International Monetary Fund issued a report Tuesday projecting a 3% decline in global gross domestic product in 2020, led by a 6% GDP reduction in the United States.

Warning that “much worse growth outcomes are possible and maybe even likely,” the IMF’s report signifies a looming economic hit not seen since the Great Depression.

Speculation barometer flashing. In what might be considered an unofficial barometer for the speculative appetite of investors, shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings ( SPCE) are off to the races again, surging 23% Tuesday. The first publicly traded commercial space company, which won’t have meaningful revenue this year and isn’t expected to be profitable for at least the next three fiscal years. SPCE now worth more than $3 billion.

