Two coalitions of governors emerged on Monday, one on the West Coast and one on the East. On the West, the governors of California, Oregon and Washington came together to form something they termed the Western States Pact, meant to discuss strategies and logistics behind bringing their economies back online in an informed, collective manner.

On the East Coast, the governors of Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware and Rhode Island agreed to form a commission of experts to help address the same question.

This is an extremely important issue for both Wall Street and everyday Americans alike; the duration and severity of the economic shutdown plays an enormous role in company valuation — and, more importantly, the day-to-day well-being of millions of Americans.

Historic oil production cut. In what some reports termed the end of the oil price war, Russia, Saudi Arabia and 21 other countries agreed to slash oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day, the largest such production-cutting pact ever.

The Saudi-Russia conflict, which had helped crater oil prices in 2020 and was suddenly threatening the viability of America’s vibrant energy sector, had seen production hikes even as the pandemic demolished global demand. Oil prices fell more than 1% despite the agreement as markets ponder whether the cuts will match the pullback in demand.

Amazon bringing back nonessential items. E-commerce giant Amazon (ticker: AMZN) didn’t get the pandemic memo; the company has been aggressively hiring to meet demand, having announced the hiring of 175,000 workers in recent months. After having briefly shifted to delivering only vital items during the pandemic, Amazon is onboarding nonessential items again as it adjusts operations for these unique times.

Amazon stock jumped 6% Monday as Wall Street cheered the announcement. Shares are up around 15% year to date, compared to a 14% loss for the S&P 500.

After the Bell: Reopening Debate Rages, Oil Deal Struck originally appeared on usnews.com