After the Bell: Record Retail Sales Plunge

Data on just how badly hit the U.S. economy will be started trickling in this week, and the early numbers…

Data on just how badly hit the U.S. economy will be started trickling in this week, and the early numbers don’t look good. Big banks like JPMorgan (ticker: JPM) and Wells Fargo ( WFC) kicked things off with earnings declines between 69% and 89% on Tuesday, but on Wednesday, another part of the economy showed its weakness.

Retail sales fell 8.7% in March, easily the worst reading for the indicator since its inception in 1992. For context, U.S. monthly retail sales never even fell by 4% in the depths of the last recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave back some of its recent gains on Wednesday, shedding 445 points, or 1.9%, to finish at 23,504.

Industrial production also craters. March also saw the steepest decline in industrial production since 1946, according to the Federal Reserve. The measure, which includes not just factory, utility and mining output, fell a seasonally adjusted 5.4%.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

Small business loans drying up. The $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program, meant to provide direct aid to small businesses and discourage layoffs, on late Wednesday was reportedly set to run out of money by the end of the day. Congress and the White House are negotiating an additional $250 billion in assistance for small businesses, although there have been hang-ups in ironing out the details.

Netflix, Amazon keep hitting record highs. Netflix ( NFLX) and Amazon ( AMZN) both set record closing highs on Wednesday, rising 3.2% and 1.1%, respectively.

Each stock has rallied recently as investors bet on the companies tightening their competitive grip on their respective industries in the midst of the pandemic.

More from U.S. News

15 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2020

7 Stocks That Soar in a Recession

Artificial Intelligence Stocks: The 10 Best AI Companies

After the Bell: Record Retail Sales Plunge originally appeared on usnews.com