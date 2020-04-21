A day after oil turned negative, the May contract for oil futures turned back into positive territory, closing around $9…

A day after oil turned negative, the May contract for oil futures turned back into positive territory, closing around $9 per barrel. It was the last day of the May contract, however, and June oil futures plunged precipitously, falling nearly 40% to roughly $13 a barrel.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 631 points, or 2.7%, to finish at 23,019.

Netflix soars on earnings. Shares of Netflix (ticker: NFLX) initially jumped 11% before trading sideways in after-hours trading on Tuesday; the streaming video giant reported record quarterly subscriber gains totaling 15.8 million worldwide and higher revenue than analysts expected. Netflix has been one of the standout stocks amid stay-at-home orders domestically and internationally.

Senate reaches a $484 billion deal. A deal to fund a replenished small business aid package as well as testing and more funding for hospitals was struck in the U.S. Senate late Tuesday; politicians hope to pass the bill and then send it to the U.S. House of Representatives for a final vote Tuesday evening.

Snap jumps 20%. Snap, Inc. ( SNAP), parent company of Snapchat, soared nearly 20% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after reporting revenue that surged 44% year-over-year.

After the Bell: Oil Sell-Off Intensifies originally appeared on usnews.com