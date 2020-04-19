After the Bell: Oil Prices Turn Negative, Stocks Fall

In a bizarre move on Monday, crude oil futures for May delivery fell 300%, falling below $0. The move reflects…

In a bizarre move on Monday, crude oil futures for May delivery fell 300%, falling below $0. The move reflects a rapidly declining demand for oil as the lockdowns, lack of travel and commerce sparked by the pandemic hit consumption. Despite a record production cut just a week ago, the global supply glut is becoming so severe that storage may run out.

Selling off increasingly throughout today as oil slid, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 592 points, or 2.4%, to finish at 23,650.

Future oil prices imply supply-demand reconciliation. The sharp mismatch between supply and demand is expected to improve markedly in the near-term, as a barrel of oil for June delivery finished the day above $21. As for the May contracts, traders desperately sought to unload those as no one wanted to take physical delivery of the so-called “black gold.”

Small business aid bill still not passed. A much-discussed bill to shore up the $350 billion program aimed at funding small businesses in need of support with an additional $250 billion remained elusive on Monday, although a vote was set up for Tuesday in hopes that a compromise could be reached by that time.

Continued retail fallout. Macy’s (ticker: M) finished as one of the biggest underperformers in the stock market on Monday, falling 10.3% as the outlook for department stores continued to worsen and investors lost confidence in its ability to weather the current, unprecedented climate.

