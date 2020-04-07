After the Bell: Fears Ebb, Stocks Flow

Main Street got a good glimpse at the disparity between day-to-day economic woes of everyday citizens and gyrations in the…

Main Street got a good glimpse at the disparity between day-to-day economic woes of everyday citizens and gyrations in the stock market back in the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009. Although markets suffered a severe hit, many of the crisis’ worst actors were bailed out by the government as Americans were foreclosed upon and laid off en masse.

This time, the crisis at hand can’t be pinned on Wall Street greed or speculative asset bubbles. But the disconnect between Wall Street and Main Street looks just as stark. As daily coronavirus deaths in both New York state and the country as a whole hit new highs, stocks brushed off the news and resumed rallying after a rocky trading session on Tuesday saw early gains erased.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 780 points, or 3.4%, to finish at 23,433 on Wednesday as investor optimism over the proximity, duration and intensity of the coronavirus peak sparked buying.

The botched rollout of small business aid. The Small Business Administration, a crucial force in administering financial aid to small businesses in this unprecedented crisis, has been painfully slow to dole out funds to struggling firms. A $10 billion SBA grant program is under fire for its failure to disburse funds as promised, adding insult to injury for many small businesses in America; the $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program was already facing glaring problems with its own rollout.

Wells Fargo limitations removed. The Federal Reserve has temporarily removed restrictions on Wells Fargo’s (ticker: WFC) asset growth in order to aid the flow of money to small businesses and keep credit markets from freezing up. The bank had been under strict rules limiting its ability to expand loans as a result of the fake accounts scandal several years ago.

Dorsey donates $1 billion. Twitter ( TWTR) and Square ( SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey donated Square shares worth more than $1 billion to a charitable entity he set up called Start Small, with initial funds intended to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

All 11 stock market sectors in the black. Every sector of the stock market gained ground on Wednesday, led by real estate and energy, two of the hardest-hit pockets of markets in 2020.

