After the Bell: Fauci & Powell, Market-Movers

Stocks surged on Wednesday, as a week-long rally off of March lows continued.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 532 points, or 2.2%, to finish at 24,633. Silicon Valley names largely led the way, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumping 3.6% as Alphabet (ticker: GOOG, GOOGL) surged after its earnings report.

New information on a highly-anticipated trial of a virus treatment from Gilead Sciences ( GILD), accompanied by an optimistic characterization of the data by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci, largely sparked the day’s rally.

More market-moving news would come in the afternoon as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled continued central bank willingness to serve as the lender of last resort.

Wall Street takes Fauci’s word to the bank. Early results from tests of Gilead’s remdesivir, a potential treatment option for the virus ravaging the world, earned glowing words from Dr. Fauci, who characterized the data as “highly significant.” Preliminary numbers reportedly suggest patients recover more quickly with remdesivir than when taking a placebo.

The data are controversial because they aren’t fully public and a Wednesday report on remdesivir’s efficacy from a trial in China suggests the drug actually may not be very helpful.

GDP throwback: first-quarter slump the worst since 2008. A 4.8% decline in U.S. gross domestic product last quarter was the single worst quarterly performance since the financial crisis ravaged the economy in 2008.

Some expect the unemployment rate, which is already estimated to be around 15% after 26 million lost their jobs in the span of weeks, could reach 20% in the coming months.

Fed pledges to aggressively prop up the economy. The head of the central bank, Jerome Powell, said Wednesday that interest rates would remain at zero as long as was necessary for full employment and stable inflation — the Fed’s sole two mandates — to be reached.

That could take a while despite sudden and unprecedented supportive actions from the Fed that have seen it inject trillions into the economy in recent weeks.

After the Bell: Fauci & Powell, Market-Movers originally appeared on usnews.com