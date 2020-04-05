After the Bell: Dow’s 1,600-Point Surge

Stocks don’t rise 7% in a single day in normal environments. With that caveat out of the way, normally a…

Stocks don’t rise 7% in a single day in normal environments. With that caveat out of the way, normally a 7% single-day gain would make major headlines. “Dow’s Biggest One-Day Gain in Decades,” headlines might read. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shot 1,627 points, or 7.7%, higher on Monday.

But in 2020, swings like this have become par for the course. The Dow has bested that 7.7% one-day gain twice in the past month alone.

The rally was driven by a surge in investor optimism as an early suspicion grows among investors that we may have hit the peak for COVID-19 in some important hot spots, including New York. An improvement in fatality trends in European hots pots like Italy and Spain also encouraged investors, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both gaining more than 7% as well.

British PM enters ICU. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who publicly revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19, was admitted to the hospital in recent days as his symptoms worsened. On Monday, he was moved to intensive care as his condition deteriorated. Britain’s foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, has been deputized.

Major problems remain in coronavirus battle. Even if it proves true that some of the world’s major coronavirus hot spots have peaked in severity, new hot spots on different timelines are destined to pop up. Severe inadequacies in testing, which is vital in helping to slow the pandemic’s economic blow, remain a glaring weakness. With a vaccine still not likely for many months, some analysts believe Monday’s rally is premature.

PVH, other retailers rally. Wall Street immediately bid up shares of retailers that would benefit should the U.S. economy magically return to normal. Apparel giant PVH Corp. (ticker: PVH), whose brands include Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and IZOD, jumped 28.1% to finish as the best performer in the S&P 500.

Luxury apparel company Capri Holdings ( CPRI), the company behind Jimmy Choo, was the S&P’s second-best performer, with shares jumping 25.9%.

After the Bell: Dow’s 1,600-Point Surge originally appeared on usnews.com