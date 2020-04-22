Stocks bounced back a bit on Wednesday, after a multiday decline driven by record-setting losses in oil that saw the…

Stocks bounced back a bit on Wednesday, after a multiday decline driven by record-setting losses in oil that saw the commodity trade below $0 for the first time. As oil rebounded, so did stock prices, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 456 points, or 2%, to finish at 23,475.

Victoria’s Secret deal in jeopardy. In an interesting high-visibility barometer for the ease of undoing deals dated before the pandemic, private equity firm Sycamore Partners is attempting to get out of its deal with L Brands (ticker: LB) to acquire the famed lingerie retailer. Shares of LB lost over 15% Wednesday on the news.

What economic woes? Apple predicted to greenlight buyback. Tech giant Apple ( AAPL) is expected to approve a more aggressive buyback program next week when it reports March-quarter earnings next week. Several analysts have predicted an increase of up to $100 billion in the company’s stock buyback plans to go along with a modest dividend increase given the cheap level of the company’s stock price and Apple’s massive liquidity.

First loss in five years for Delta. Delta Air Lines ( DAL) registered its first quarterly loss in more than five years when it reported earnings Wednesday morning. The pandemic has ravaged the travel industry as international travel has crawled to a practical halt and domestic travel is similarly depressed.

After the Bell: Dow Up 456 Points on Rebound originally appeared on usnews.com