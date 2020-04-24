After the Bell: Dow Up 260, Reopenings Begin

In a week that began with oil prices sliding into negative territory, the stock market rose on Friday as investors…

In a week that began with oil prices sliding into negative territory, the stock market rose on Friday as investors breathed a sigh of relief, with certain U.S. states beginning to reopen. Georgia, in particular, began opening the doors of businesses like nail salons and gyms, with more ambitious reopenings planned for next week. It’s a controversial idea given the risk for another surge, but other states should act as a control for this particular test.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 260 points, or 1.1%, to finish at 23,775.

Debate over legal action rages. White House economist and former CNBC mainstay Larry Kudlow announced that the Trump administration is seeking to limit the exposure of businesses to pandemic-related lawsuits should customers become exposed when commerce picks up again. It’s a major sticking point and one of the many factors to consider when the economy ultimately reopens.

Oil bounces back but finishes the week down. West Texas intermediate futures finished up more than 3% to close around $17 a barrel. Despite the advance to end the week, oil’s precipitous fall just days ago, characterized by overproduction and a pandemic-inspired demand fallout, left the commodity with modest losses on the week for the eighth time in the last nine.

Miner soars. Gold and copper miner Freeport-McMoRan (ticker: FCX) finished as the top performer in the S&P 500 on Friday, jumping 8.6% after announcing plans to dramatically scale back production this year and cut its operating costs by about $1.3 billion.

