After the Bell: Dow Off 361 Points

In today’s markets, a lot can happen in the span of just a few days. It makes sense then, that…

In today’s markets, a lot can happen in the span of just a few days. It makes sense then, that a day after stocks added more than 2% on optimism over recovering oil prices, that some of those gains would be given up as the U.S. enters a weekend certain to bring grim numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 361 points, or 1.7%, to end the week at 21,052.

The New York crisis deepens. New York state now has more than 100,000 known cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, and a death toll that approached 3,000 as of Friday afternoon. With coronavirus-related deaths in the state nearly doubling in the last three days, Gov. Andrew Cuomo made pleas to other states not feeling the brunt of the pain to send medical workers to help on the front lines.

The timeline for peak coronavirus cases in the state is unknown, but New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is warning that the city is only a few days away from a “D-Day” scenario where the health care system will be unable to support the influx of its sick.

[SUBSCRIBE: Start Your Day With Investing Advice. Sign up for Invested. ]

Unemployment surges. In the largest one-month increase in the metric in 45 years, the unemployment rate surged 0.9% from 3.5% in February to 4.4% in March, and investors are starting to brace themselves for the months ahead in which the rate will continue to soar.

Oil prices keep jumping. Crude oil prices enjoyed another enormous rally on Friday, surging about 14% as Russian President Vladimir Putin said it would be willing to join OPEC and the United States in cutting production by 10 million barrels.

The U.S. has been in the lead for fracking and shale oil production. But that dominance might fall apart, with extensive and prolonged economic damage if its energy industry.

Apache jumps. Shares of oil and natural gas producer Apache Corp. ( APA) jumped 14.7% on Friday, finishing as the second-best performer in the S&P 500. Despite the advance, the stock is still down nearly 80% year-to-date.

More from U.S. News

Coronavirus Stocks: Companies Most Affected by the Outbreak

15 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2020

10 of the Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy for 2020

After the Bell: Dow Off 361 Points originally appeared on usnews.com