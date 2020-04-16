After the Bell: Dow 24,000; Treatment Hopes Spark Rally

Stocks closed out the week on a high note on Friday, wrapping up a second straight week of major gains…

Stocks closed out the week on a high note on Friday, wrapping up a second straight week of major gains on Wall Street as it’s become increasingly likely the U.S. has reached the peak of the curve.

There’s still plenty of bad news to go around, as China’s first-quarter gross domestic product fell 6.8% in what was likely the country’s first-quarter decline in GDP in at least 50 years. It’s unquestionably without precedent since the country began releasing such numbers in 1992.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

Also, 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment in just four weeks. But Wall Street’s focus remained firmly on the upside: a state-by-state effort to reopen the economy responsibly encouraged investors, as leaked information on a clinical trial for a potential coronavirus treatment appears to be promising.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied into the close, tacking on 705 points, or 3%, to finish at 24,242.

Gilead jumps on leaked trial numbers. STAT, health-oriented news website, reported that they obtained a leaked video of a Chicago doctor discussing how Gilead Science’s (ticker: GILD) experimental antiviral drug remdesivir showed promise in treating SARS-Cov-2 patients.

The majority of the trial’s 125 patients were released within a week after receiving treatment with remdesivir, according to the report. Official clinical trial results are expected soon. From the news, GILD stock jumped 9.7% on Friday.

Texas announces reopening plans. Gov. Greg Abbott moved via executive orders to put into motion a slow reopening of Texas’s economy on Friday, establishing a “strike force” to help determine an appropriate strategy, and a plan for getting doctors and nurses back to work quickly as hospital capacity looks to be increasing.

Well, that didn’t work: oil slides again. A global deal struck on Sunday, April 12 between global energy giants including Saudi Arabia and Russia cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day, the largest one-time cut on record.

It didn’t do much to shore up prices. Sparked by the uncertainty that the cuts will be sufficient to match cratering demand, oil prices fell roughly 8% Friday to around $18 a barrel. At this point, the oil glut is even causing storage shortages and threatening the livelihood of many U.S. shale producers.

More from U.S. News

15 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2020

Artificial Intelligence Stocks: The 10 Best AI Companies

The Complete Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio

After the Bell: Dow 24,000; Treatment Hopes Spark Rally originally appeared on usnews.com