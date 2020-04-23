After the Bell: Conflated Gilead Drug News Sends Market on Ride

After big early gains on Thursday the stock market ceded ground in afternoon trading and equities finished largely sideways following…

After big early gains on Thursday the stock market ceded ground in afternoon trading and equities finished largely sideways following dueling characterizations of a Gilead Sciences (ticker: GILD) drug trial. The drug in question, remdesivir, was alleged by the World Health Organization in a leaked document obtained by the Financial Times to not be effective against COVID-19 and also cited major side effects.

Gilead, which saw shares spike last week as a previous leak seemed to strongly indicate encouraging results from the remdesivir trial, has taken center stage on Wall Street as its trial was thought to indicate one of the most promising paths forward in the fight against the deadly virus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 39 points, or 0.2%, to finish at 23,515. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both fell slightly, losing less than 0.1%.

4.4 million more jobless claims. Another 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, pushing the number of jobs lost in the U.S. past 26 million.

The worst kind of fraudsters. The Securities and Exchange Commission has made clear it won’t be tolerating any pandemic-related fraud these days, bringing 23 actions against various companies for suspect claims made during the virus-inspired chaos.

Pay it back, please. The Treasury Department gave a May 7 deadline to large publicly traded companies who took advantage of loans provided by the Paycheck Protection Program, which was intended for small businesses. Ruth’s Chris Steak House parent company Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( RUTH) was one of the more egregious examples, having received $20 million in funds from PPP. The limit was supposed to be $10 million per company to begin with.

Gambling uptick? Spurred by encouraging analyst sentiment projecting a faster-than-expected rebound in Asian gambling, shares of Las Vegas Sands ( LVS) finished as the top performers in the S&P 500 on Thursday, gaining more than 12%.

