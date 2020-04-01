After the Bell: 6.6 Million Newly Jobless, Stocks Up 2%

Jobless claims clocked in at 6.6 million last week, double the 3.3 million seen a week before, which was in…

Jobless claims clocked in at 6.6 million last week, double the 3.3 million seen a week before, which was in itself already a depressing record. The U.S. is headed rather clearly toward an unprecedented scenario not seen in either the Great Recession or the Great Depression.

But no one told Wall Street.

Stocks rallied on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 470 points, or 2.2%, to finish at 21,413. So, why such a huge disconnect?

Oil soared. The primary reason for Thursday’s apparent apathy was the price of oil, which has been decimated year-to-date by a Russia-Saudi Arabia feud in which neither country wants to give ground on production. The refusal to slash output has produced a global oil glut as travel and industry grind to a screeching halt across the world.

But oil prices soared more than 20% on Thursday, driven by tweets from President Donald Trump, in which he claimed that he’d spoken with Saudi Prince Muhammad bin Salman and believed there would soon be a Russia-Saudi pact to cut production by as much as 10 million to 15 million barrels. Trump tweeted that the Saudi prince had recently spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin, an assertion that was swiftly denied by a Kremlin spokesperson.

Brazil largely ignoring global coronavirus precautions. Brazil, the most populous South American country by a factor of about four, is largely turning a blind eye to the COVID-19 pandemic. President Jair Bolsonaro has been encouraging all but the elderly to go about work as usual. The shortsightedness of Bolsonaro’s actions are unlikely to play out well for public health in Brazil, and it could prolong the impact of the virus in neighboring countries. It may even hit the global economy if infected residents spread out around the world.

Occidental bounces. Shares of Occidental Petroleum ( OXY), one of the worst-hit stocks in the S&P 500 this year, jumped 18.9% on Thursday as the oil and natural gas producer enjoyed the rising tide that came with the day’s incredible oil rally. Whether such gains will last in either OXY or oil prices themselves largely depend on whether Russia and Saudi Arabia can actually play nice and agree to meaningfully slash output.

After the Bell: 6.6 Million Newly Jobless, Stocks Up 2% originally appeared on usnews.com