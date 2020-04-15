After the Bell: 22 Million Unemployed, Stocks Up

Another 5.2 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance last week, bringing job losses in the last four weeks alone to…

Another 5.2 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance last week, bringing job losses in the last four weeks alone to 22 million. That’s more job losses than either the 1990/1991 recession or the 2001 recession. It’s nearly 60% of all unemployment claims filed throughout the Great Recession, which lasted nearly 20 times as long as this period.

Stocks wavered in a choppy session but finished higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 33 points, or 0.1%, to finish at 23,537. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq added 0.6% and 1.7%, respectively.

NY lockdown extended, Trump defers to states. New York state extended its lockdown on non-essential businesses and public gatherings until May 15. Both the Feds and the states have seemingly adopted a “just in time” philosophy to such pronouncements, announcing “temporary” austere policies with a short timeline that’s inevitably extended.

President Donald Trump unveiled an ambitious plan for reopening the U.S. economy. While the president suggested lesser-hit states begin reopening in phases on May 1, he deferred to governors to choose the schedule that was best for each state.

Virus hitting city budgets. New York City, now the global epicenter of the pandemic, expects to lose $7.4 billion in tax revenue, and Mayor Bill de Blasio said the Big Apple would have to cut $2 billion in city services.

Oil prices: still low. The so-called “black gold” has been far less valuable to traders than gold itself has recently. Despite a record-setting oil production cut of 9.7 barrels per day announced on Sunday, crude oil prices lost modest ground again on Thursday, finishing below the $20 per barrel.

