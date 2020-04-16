A Look at the Types of Mutual Funds

One of the most popular ways to start investing is to use mutual funds. With a mutual fund, you own…

One of the most popular ways to start investing is to use mutual funds.

With a mutual fund, you own a small part of each of the investments in the fund. Many investors like mutual funds because they allow you to diversify instantly, as well as make it relatively easy to use an asset allocation approach to your portfolio.

[See: 10 of the Best Stocks to Buy This Year.]

There are several types of mutual funds you can use to start investing and invest simply:

— Equity funds.

— Fixed income.

— Money market.

— Index funds.

— Hybrid funds.

Equity Funds

Equity funds are also known as stock funds. These mutual funds focus on shares of companies. Over time, the stock market has historically done well, and it’s possible to harness those long-term gains with the help of mutual funds.

When investing in equity funds, you’re likely to make a choice among three main types of mutual funds.

Growth funds focus on capital appreciation. The idea is that stocks in these funds are likely to see big gains in prices later.

Income funds are more likely to look at stocks that pay regular dividends. You might not see a big capital appreciation with these types of mutual funds, but you might be more likely to receive income as dividends are paid out.

Sector funds are those that focus on industry segments. You might see funds made up of stocks in the technology or health care sector. There are plenty of sectors to consider, and if you think that one type of industry is likely to do well, you can boost your portfolio by including a sector fund tied to it.

Some investors choose equity funds because this allows them to invest in stocks and meet their goals without the need to pick individual investments. Rather than having to try to figure out a “winning” stock, it’s possible to invest in multiple stocks all at once.

Fixed Income

Maybe growth or dividend income isn’t your goal with your portfolio. Perhaps you want a more reliable income from your investments. Fixed-income funds, which are also usually bond funds, can provide that.

[See: 10 Best Tips for Beginning Investors.]

Bond funds consist of collections of bonds of various maturities and pay out regular interest meant to provide a steady stream of income.

The fixed-income funds considered least risky are those that incorporate U.S. Treasury bonds, which are backed by the credit of the U.S. government — and its taxpayers. However, there are other fixed-income funds that include corporate bonds and even foreign bonds and high-yield bonds considered more risker.

There are still risks with these types of mutual funds, though. Some of the bonds might not be repaid, or when the maturity is reached, the fund manager might not be able to replace the bond with one that pays an equally high yield.

Money Market

If you want to hold a portion of your portfolio in cash, this type of mutual fund can help you round out your asset allocation. The law requires that they only make use of certain investments, which are considered very low-risk.

For example, it’s possible for a money market fund to include corporate bonds and government bonds, but they must be highly rated and have short maturities.

In general, the net asset value on money market funds is $1. You probably won’t beat inflation with these types of funds. However, if you want to use a portion of your investment portfolio for capital preservation, adding a money market fund can be a help.

Index Funds

One of the most popular types of mutual funds is the index fund. Many mutual funds are actively managed. That is, there’s a fund manager choosing which investments will be included in the fund.

Index funds, though, don’t require that level of management. Instead, they are based on specific indexes.

For example, if you want a highly diversified fund that closely follows stock market performance, an S&P 500 index fund might be appealing. It’s also possible to invest in certain small businesses by using an index fund based on the Russell 2000 index.

There are also bond index funds that are pegged to different bond indexes, including indexes that rely heavily on different types of Treasurys.

An index fund usually comes with lower fees because the investments are all based on what qualifies to be placed on an index, rather than the judgment of a manager.

Hybrid Funds

Finally, there are types of mutual funds that are hybrids. They might include some stocks and some bonds, depending on the goals of the mutual fund.

[See: 7 of the Most Common Investing Mistakes.]

When choosing a mutual fund, no matter the type, it’s important to carefully consider your investing goals and long-term needs. Figure out what percentage of your portfolio should be in stocks, bonds and other investments, and then use mutual funds to meet your needed asset allocation based on your risk tolerance and goals.

More from U.S. News

8 Great Tips to Shield Your Portfolio From Volatility

How to Pick Stocks: 7 Things You Should Know

Beware of These 7 Blind Spots in Your Portfolio

A Look at the Types of Mutual Funds originally appeared on usnews.com