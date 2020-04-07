A Divorce Tax Guide for Financial Advisors

Divorce is expensive, and not just where legal fees are concerned. Taxes, if not handled correctly, can also become a…

Divorce is expensive, and not just where legal fees are concerned. Taxes, if not handled correctly, can also become a costly consequence of splitting up. Thus, many divorcing couples look to a financial advisor to help them through the process.

“Divorce has its own subset of tax laws, so there are some nuances advisors need to be aware of regarding advising clients going through a divorce or who are contemplating a divorce,” says Susan Miller, managing director and a senior wealth advisor with The Colony Group in Boston.

Start by Reading the Divorce Document

The place to start when helping clients through a divorce, or even those who have recently been through divorce, is the legal document, Miller says. Reading it will help you understand the various components of your client’s divorce and how to treat them for tax purposes.

You should also familiarize yourself with the laws of the state in which your client is getting divorced.

Divorce law is regulated by the state, and every state will have different regulations and protocols for divorce, Miller says. For example, some states may apply a waiting period following divorce filing. Your client may go through a divorce in November, but because of the waiting period, it may not be finalized by Dec. 31.

“You can’t just assume because someone has been to court that their divorce is final,” Miller says. This is key because when their divorce is finalized could determine their tax filing status.

[10 Financial Advisor Marketing Tips.]

Will They File Jointly, Separately or Single?

“Tax return filing status is determined on the last day of the year,” says Craig Richards, managing director and director of tax services at New York City-based Fiduciary Trust Company International. If your clients aren’t legally divorced by Dec. 31, they may not be able to file as single.

Given the contentious nature of divorce, your clients may want to file married filing separately in the last year. If that’s the case, you should make them aware that they may miss out on some credits, such as the dependent care credit and education credit, by filing separately, Miller says.

However, “they can always go back and amend to married filing joint,” as long as it’s within three years of the original filing, Miller says.

Impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2018

Thanks to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which went into effect in 2018, alimony is no longer deductible by the payer, nor is it income to the receiver for divorces finalized after Dec. 31, 2018, says Gene Bell, president and CEO of Gene Bell & Associates, a tax and financial services firm based in Bellingham, Washington.

“Divorces prior to Jan. 1, 2019, are grandfathered in,” he says. “However, if there are any amendments to the decree after Dec. 31, 2018, it would fall under the new rules of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.”

But alimony may still be deductible at the state level because not all states follow the federal laws, Miller says. For example, in Massachusetts alimony is deductible at the state level.

The act also “eliminated the deductibility of legal fees for tax advice in connection to divorce due to the suspension of miscellaneous itemized deductions,” Bell adds. This “includes fees paid to appraisers, actuaries and accountants for services in connection with tax planning. However, legal fees paid by a taxpayer for a property settlement can be added to the basis of the property received.”

Another impact of the tax changes is the elimination of exemptions for dependents starting in 2018, Richards says. “This change has eliminated the need to negotiate which parent will be taking dependent children as an exemption — at least through 2025.”

[See: 11 Ways Top Financial Advisors Engage Their Clients.]

Understand How Different Assets are Taxed

You should understand the tax implications of dividing various assets, Miller says. “For example, if one spouse is getting cash and the other is getting highly appreciated securities, then you’ve got embedded cap gain, and is that the intent?”

Here again, state law will play a key role. Massachusetts, for instance, has specific case law regarding how to divide certain types of stock assets, Miller says. Other states may have equally specific protocols.

If your client is planning to sell the marital home, it may make more sense to do so before the divorce is finalized to secure more proceeds from the sale, Bell says, since “there is a significant difference in tax treatment between a single taxpayer and a married couple in terms of the capital gain exclusion on the sale.”

He also notes that “under IRC Section 1041(a), gains and losses are not recognized on the transfer of assets pursuant to divorce if the transfer occurs within one year after the divorce.”

When it comes to dividing retirement plan assets, look to a qualified domestic relations order, or QDRO. A QDRO allows couples to designate a portion of a qualified retirement plan to the other spouse without creating a taxable event, Bell says.

“Benefits are taxed when distributions are made, not when the QDRO is established,” he says.

However, QDROs do not apply to individual retirement accounts, “but IRAs transferred pursuant to a divorce are not a taxable event,” he says. “You may even be able to avoid the 10% penalty for early withdrawal under certain circumstances.”

Resources to Help Advisors Advise On Divorce

When advising clients, it’s not always about having the answer at hand but rather knowing where to get the answers you need.

“The first thing you want to do is download IRS Pub 504,” Miller says. That will be your main resource for tax issues associated with divorce or separation.

Other useful IRS publications relating to divorce include IRS Publication 555 on community property and IRS Publication 971 on innocent spouse relief, Bell says.

[11 Things to Know Before Becoming a Financial Advisor.]

Your clients can submit a change of address to the IRS using Form 8822 and a change of name using SS-5, Richards says.

Miller also points financial advisors to their state bar association for information regarding how your state handles divorce.

Lastly, your best resource may be other professionals. For instance, if a closely held business is involved, you may want to reach out to a business evaluation expert. “As an advisor, you need to know when you might need other advisors to help you,” Miller says.

More from U.S. News

5 Professional Organizations for Financial Planners

Female Financial Advisors Start Their Own Firms to Prosper

Becoming an Independent Financial Advisor

A Divorce Tax Guide for Financial Advisors originally appeared on usnews.com