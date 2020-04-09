9 Worst ETFs of the First Quarter

Here are some of the worst performers. At the beginning of 2020, there were already fears that the bull market…

At the beginning of 2020, there were already fears that the bull market was getting long in the tooth. And thanks to the recent coronavirus pandemic, it now seems like the bear market is here to stay — at least for the short term. The result has been a sell-off of about 18% for the S&P 500 index of large-cap stocks since Jan. 1 but a decline of much more for some of the hardest-hit companies. Here are some of worst-performing exchange-traded funds of Q1 that represent some of the worst-performing investing strategies so far in 2020.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (ticker: PSCE)

Energy stocks have been pounded by falling oil prices, but PSCE has taken it the worst (aside from leveraged funds that logged two times or three times the declines). Small energy firms tend to be undercapitalized and heavily reliant on high-interest debt. With little or no cash flow to pay off their loans, the harsh reality is a cascade of bad news across the portfolio with individual stocks like Matrix Service Co. (MTRX) plummeting roughly 60% since Jan. 1.

Year-to-date returns: -69%

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)

Another dud in the oil patch is this services-focused fund. Oil majors like Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) took it on the chin but are figuring out how to survive by cutting back — primarily in oilfield service contracts. That means specialists like Dril-Quip (DRQ) are simply not paid to do any drilling, which saves Exxon money but obviously creates a world of hurt for these service providers.

Year-to-date returns: -67%

VelocityShares Long LIBOR ETN (ULBR)

An oddly constructed product, this VelocityShares fund is a play on Libor — short for the London Interbank Offered Rate. That measure is effectively the interest rate at which financial institutions lend to each other overnight, as they move money around based on the day’s activities. During the 2008 financial crisis, Libor spiked as banks feared their peers may become insolvent — but in 2020, the problem is an absolute dearth of economic activity. With historically low rates at central banks and no demand driving up borrowing costs, Libor and other lending rates have fallen off a cliff in the last year or so.

Year-to-date returns: -67%

United States Gasoline Fund (UGA)

Back to energy, one of the most obvious demand reductions in the current environment is that for gasoline. With next to nobody driving to work, the store or to school, there simply isn’t the same volume of fuel being pumped into cars and trucks. Coupled with the precipitous drop in underlying oil prices this year, it’s simple math that has undercut gasoline prices and this related ETF.

Year-to-date returns: -65%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET)

Many income investors are fans of REITs, the real estate investment trusts. As a special class of stock that must pass on 90% of taxable income to shareholders, these companies have a mandate for big dividends. However, the SRET fund from Global X seeks to supercharge that income potential by chasing the highest-yielding REITs that are often distressed companies or carrying a lot of debt. And with all the talk about companies failing to make rent and Americans missing their mortgage payments, the high-risk real estate stocks in this fund are in deep trouble.

Year-to-date returns: -61%

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

A specific class of REIT that is worth calling out are mortgage-focused stocks that actually trade in loan papers instead of owning and renting space at a shopping mall or an industrial park. Real estate is generally in trouble, but with so many out-of-work Americans it seems very likely that many folks will default on their home loans — and the stocks in MORT will be the ones holding the bag.

Year-to-date returns: -63%

Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (MLPY)

Returning to underperformers in energy, this Morgan Stanley fund is a play on MLPs, or master limited partnerships that are a special designation of stock. As the name implies, they operate as partnerships instead of the typical corporation where the board and preferred shareholders have extra sway. The plus for shareholders is a big mandate for dividends via profit-sharing, but the downside is that MLPs are largely pass-through entities in the energy sector like pipelines or oilfield businesses. With energy prices and consumption down severely, this corner of Wall Street has suffered mightily, too.

Year-to-date returns: -60%

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI)

PXI rounds up many of the prior strategies that have turned south as oil and gas stocks have plunged. The theory behind this fund is to focus on momentum and volatility, in the hopes that the fastest-moving stocks provide the largest upside. Investors learned the hard way, however, that momentum can move in both directions — and the components in this Invesco fund have raced lower in 2020.

Year-to-date returns: -58%

U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS)

With the JETS fund’s top holdings being the four major U.S. airlines, it doesn’t take a lot of imagination to know why this pick is one of 2020’s worst performers. Social distancing guidelines have now become firm government recommendations to stay home, meaning nobody is traveling down the street, let alone across the country in a jet plane. With real talk of bankruptcy for airlines like American Airlines Group (AAL) and Delta Air Lines (DAL), this fund is in deep trouble.

Year-to-date returns: -57%

