9 Stocks With 50 Years of Dividends (or More)

Income investors often closely examine a stock’s dividend yield over other metrics. However, a big-yield investment isn’t worth much when its distributions are cut or eliminated altogether. That’s why looking at a company’s history of dividend payments is important before you invest your money. For folks seeking out income in a time of market turmoil, it’s particularly important to zero in on companies with long and unbroken dividend histories. Here are nine companies that offer more than 50 years of consecutive paydays.

California Water Service Group (ticker: CWT)

Anyone who has spent time in California knows how important water issues are to the region, both for consumers and farmers. That makes water utility CWT a pretty safe bet. And considering the company just declared its 300th consecutive quarterly dividend in 2020, marking a streak of 75 years of payouts, investors can be reasonably sure this water utility will keep sharing the wealth for years to come.

Dividends since: 1945

Yield: 1.6%

Coca-Cola Co. (KO)

With an even 100 years of payouts, soft drink giant Coca-Cola is a go-to choice for income investors thanks to its powerful brand name and global reach. These factors are also reasons that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) guru Warren Buffett invested $1 billion in Coke stock back in 1988 — and has made a healthy return ever since on this tried-and-true consumer stock.

Dividends since: 1920

Yield: 3.4%

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL)

Another big name when it comes to staples, entrenched household products giant Colgate-Palmolive goes toe-to-toe with Coca-Cola on brand recognition. From Colgate toothpaste to Speed Stick deodorant to Softsoap and Palmolive soaps, the products under CL’s umbrella have a long and rich history. And as a result, the stock’s dividend has had staying power, too.

Dividends since: 1895

Yield: 2.5%

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMCB)

Though not a household name, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is a small regional bank in the Western U.S. with a market capitalization of only about $550 million. However, F&M Bank has raised its dividend for 55 consecutive years running and has paid distributions for 85 straight years — spanning World War II, the 2008 financial crisis and plenty of other tough times. That shows this smaller bank has big-time staying power.

Dividends since: 1935

Yield: 2.2%

Genuine Parts Co. (GPC)

With dividends ever since it debuted as a public company just after World War II, auto parts giant and NAPA parent Genuine Parts Co. is one of the most reliable dividend payers out there. While it may not be as large as other prominent income stocks, its history of 64 consecutive annual increases in that payout makes GPC really stand out if you’re looking for an income stock.

Dividends since: 1948

Yield: 4.4%

Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL)

Foods giant Hormel just paid its 366th consecutive dividend in February and is just a few years shy of a century of consecutive payouts to shareholders. That’s a streak that’s really hard to match elsewhere on Wall Street. If you’re looking for stability, it’s hard to find a company more reliable than this provider of a variety of foods, from bacon to chicken breasts to pepperoni.

Dividends since: 1928

Yield: 2.0%

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Health care giant Johnson & Johnson is a mainstay of dividend investors because it is in a recession-proof sector, and because it has some of the most powerful over-the-counter brands on the planet with Tylenol and Band-Aid products. As one of just two blue-chip stocks with a AAA credit rating — tech giant Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) is the other — JNJ is one of the most bulletproof income stocks on the market.

Dividends since: 1963

Yield: 2.7%

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Home improvement giant Lowe’s is another company that has paid dividends to shareholders ever since it went public, with nearly six decades of consecutive distributions. While some retailers are certainly hurting in the wake of the illness-induced slowdown, construction workers such as plumbers, electricians and other providers who maintain safety and sanitation services are still working hard — and as a result, so is Lowe’s.

Dividends since: 1961

Yield: 2.3%

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

Stanley merged with Black & Decker in 2009 to create the world leader in power tools. Dating back to Stanley’s debut on the New York stock Exchange, the roots of this company have paid dividends in some form since just after the Civil War — and long before orbital sanders or cordless drills were a mainstay of workshops.

Dividends since: 1876

Yield: 2.3%

