9 Stocks Expanding Their Competitive Advantages

The economic downturn has sent investors scrambling as companies tap into credit facilities, reassure shareholders and mitigate the damage. But with disruption comes opportunity, and now is the time for companies to convert newcomers into loyal customers, satisfy their existing customers and establish consumer habits in a way that generates long-term value. While there are still plenty of obstacles ahead for these companies, if they can play their cards right they can take advantage of the current chaos to capture more market share while setting themselves up for long-term gains. Here are nine companies that have been given unique opportunities with current market conditions.

Amazon.com (ticker: AMZN)

As companies around alter their production amid a slower economy, business is booming for the world’s largest online retailer. Amazon was always convenient for consumers, with its wide range of products and fast delivery, but now the company is practically essential and is hiring upwards of 175,000 new employees to help deal with increased demand. However, how Amazon treats those employees will determine how the company is perceived by its customers. Amazon’s reputation for treating its warehouse workers poorly has left a sour taste in some mouths, and if customers don’t think that Amazon is protecting its employees as well as it should there could be a backlash but if Amazon proves that it cares for its people, sales will only continue to swell.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

Zoom has quickly become the go-to videoconferencing solution for many businesses that need to connect all their employees working at home. In December 2019, Zoom announced that the maximum number of daily meeting participants was approximately 10 million; by March 2020, that number skyrocketed to 200 million. But the price of Zoom’s success has been increased scrutiny, and there are questions about privacy and security. On April 1, Zoom declared a 90-day freeze on new features so its engineers can focus on addressing those concerns. If Zoom can provide its new users with peace of mind, it can entrench itself as the premiere videoconferencing solution in a world that suddenly desperately needs it.

Roku (ROKU)

At the end of March, Roku increased its net number of active accounts by around 3 million since 2019. ROKU expects that its streaming hours this quarter will increase by 49% year-over-year. More details are sure to be revealed during the company’s earnings call on May 7, but the biggest question is how Roku intends to deal with a decline in advertising revenue. Unlike many of its streaming competitors, Roku depends on money from advertisers. As those on Madison Avenue know, advertising budgets will likely shrink this year. That said, Roku is already the number one streaming platform in the U.S. by hours streamed. If executives get on the earnings call with a plan for monetizing this sudden surge in users effectively, Roku will emerge from the current economic downturn in a position of strength.

Docusign (DOCU)

Docusign just enjoyed an excellent 2019, with revenue climbing 39% during the fiscal year and customer count increasing by 24%. And unlike so many companies these days, Docusign provided guidance for the coming year, with the expectation that revenue will climb by another 31%. A lot of that growth is thanks to Docusign’s innovative products, like the Agreement Cloud, which it introduced at the beginning of last year. But the dynamic of more people at home will undeniably strengthen Docusign’s hand. State lockdowns have forced many companies to shift their businesses online, and Docusign is well-positioned to make that transition as smooth as possible — after all, if no one is willing to go into the office to sign a contract, they can still log in to Docusign to finish the deal, making Docusign invaluable to businesses around the globe in the coming months.

GrubHub (GRUB)

With 90% of Americans under some form of lockdown and unable to eat out, GrubHub suddenly has an incredible opportunity ahead of it. Yet the restaurant industry upon which GrubHub relies is in mortal peril. The National Restaurant Association, which represents more than 380,000 restaurant locations, believes that 15% of U.S. restaurants will close permanently before May. In response, GrubHub has declared that it will reinvest most of the company’s second-quarter profits into “programs that directly drive more business to our restaurant partners.” This will have a detrimental effect on the company’s bottom line, but it seems to be a necessary investment for its long-term health. And if these programs work, GrubHub could emerge as a leader in the delivery ecosystem, with a cohort of grateful and loyal restaurants, setting itself up nicely for future success.

Blue Apron (APRN)

Blue Apron went public to great fanfare in June 2017 but by February 2020 the company’s stock was down 97% from its opening day. However, since March 1 shares are up about 200% as investors flock to a company well-positioned to help people with all their cooking needs while trapped at home. What remains to be seen is what Blue Apron does with this sharp increase in demand. It also begs the question: When the dust settles, will people go back to their old habits? Blue Apron needs to retain its new users. And even if most of its customers leave for greener pastures, APRN’s shares are priced so low at around $11 per share that even moderate gains in users could translate to big wins for investors.

Teladoc Health (TDOC)

In February Teladoc’s fourth-quarter earnings wowed investors, with revenue climbing 32% for the year thanks to the strength of its subscription offerings, with membership climbing 61% year-over-year. Now, with many people afraid to visit their doctors amid the pandemic, Teladoc’s telehealth solutions have even more appeal. The company released preliminary first-quarter results on April 14, touting a 70% increase in total visit volume as the company services 20,000 virtual medical office visits every day in the U.S. More than 60% of those visits are with members who are new to the platform, illustrating the surge in the appeal for the company’s product. The longer quarantine continues, the longer Teladoc will have to convert new users to its system and keep them there permanently.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Activision Blizzard couldn’t have timed the release of its newest video game any better. Call of Duty: Warzone is Activision’s first foray into the booming battle royale genre, and the combination of solid gameplay, loyal Call of Duty fanbase, and the free price tag has made Warzone a bonafide hit. Within a month of its release, the game had about 50 million downloads. Activision is profiting from this popularity by selling seasonal battle passes that provide players with gear and outfits in exchange for real money. A stint of playing Warzone could get players interested in paying for Activision’s new Call of Duty game. Only time will tell how well Activision monetizes its newest hit.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart positioned itself perfectly to capitalize on the changes that were brought from the lockdown. People who are afraid of leaving their homes still need groceries, and Walmart’s e-commerce business is happy to help them. E-commerce sales rose 37% over the last fiscal year. As of February, Walmart expected them to grow another 30% this year — but that number is likely to end up much higher. That said, Walmart’s e-commerce segment is unprofitable as of its most recent earnings report. But if Walmart can nail down grocery deliveries, it will set itself up for big profits going forward.

