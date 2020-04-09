9 of the Best Stocks for a Starter Portfolio

Consider buying these companies. Picking stocks can be an overwhelming task for beginner investors. “As a newbie investor, buy what…

Picking stocks can be an overwhelming task for beginner investors. “As a newbie investor, buy what you know,” says Tim Bain, president of Spark Asset Management Group. Selling highly visible products or services isn’t enough. Companies should also have strong balance sheets that include relatively low debt and a hefty sum of cash. Robert Johnson, professor of finance at Creighton University in Nebraska, says companies should also have a sustainable business model and be selling at a reasonable valuation. By buying individual stocks, investors are taking on more risk than with more diversified investments such as mutual funds or exchange-traded funds. That’s all the more reason to pick visible companies with solid fundamentals. Here are nine stocks that fit the criteria for a starter portfolio.

Amazon.com (ticker: AMZN)

Although this stock isn’t cheap, Victoria Greene, founding partner and portfolio manager with G Squared Private Wealth, has been impressed with Amazon’s continued growth and development of new segments including Amazon Web Services, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh and Prime Video, which includes original content and has allowed the company to compete in the entertainment streaming wars. And of course, Amazon’s core e-commerce business has been a game-changer for consumers and retail outlets. CEO Jeff Bezos “has proven to be a deft leader and helping [to] pivot his firm into growth areas for the future,” Greene says. “I would image this company will continue to adapt and change as the world does, giving great long-term growth prospects.”

AMZN Stock Price (open on April 20): $2,389.95

Year-to-date performance: 31.37%

Visa (V)

The evolution of financial technology, including the wider adoption of virtual wallets and blockchain, will disrupt many large financial institutions, Greene says. “There will be distinct winners and losers depending on who adopts better technology and platforms. We feel Visa is one of the strongest plays.” She points to Visa’s deep customer base, its work on the Visa Direct payment model and its continued expansion beyond traditional credit cards. The company’s recent announcement regarding the planned acquisition of Plaid, a software startup that allows apps to access bank accounts, furthers Visa’s relationships with banks, she notes.

V Stock Price (open on April 20): $167.33

Year-to-date performance: -11.75%

Wells Fargo (WFC)

Wells Fargo’s stock got beaten up even before the market sell-off because of a host of factors, including its fake accounts scandal. For Marc Lichtenfeld, chief income strategist at The Oxford Club, the bank is a bargain. “The market has not come around on the stock yet, which means long-term investors can grab the stock cheap and get paid a fat dividend while they wait for the stock to recover,” he says. “Long-term investors should do extremely well in this relatively safe stock.” The bank reached a settlement with the government in February. The company’s new CEO Charles Scharf is widely respected, the bank has a healthy balance sheet and it stands to reap fees from the government’s Paycheck Protection Program, he notes. Wells Fargo recently paid an annual dividend yield of more than 7%. Despite a rough year-to-date performance of nearly -47%, the one-month performance is up at 13.5%.

WFC Stock Price (open on April 20): $27.33

Year-to-date performance: -46.75%

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Beginner investors could do a lot worse than buying shares of this tech giant. Johnson points to the company’s strong business model that is well-positioned to stand the test of time because of its durable competitive advantages. For one thing, there are high switching costs to moving to a different platform for people who already use Microsoft’s suite of products, he says. With an enormous market penetration, Microsoft enjoys a high so-called “network effect,” which occurs when the value of a good or service increases as more people use it. The company’s efficient scale, patents and brand names also discourage competitors, he adds.

MSFT Stock Price (open on April 20): $176.63

Year-to-date performance: 44.08%

Apple (AAPL)

Like Microsoft, Apple is an example of a highly visible company producing products that beginning investors use, and it has a strong balance sheet and sustainable business model, Johnson says. Apple has multiple “moats” protecting it from new competitors. “Apple excels with respect to the network effect as the firm has created a technological ecosystem with iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple Watches,” he says. “The value of all of these devices increases as more apps become available.” Apple Pay, Apple Card and Apple TV further expand the firm’s influence and increase cash flows, he notes. The company has also joined the increasingly crowded market of streaming services with Apple TV+.

AAPL Stock Price (open on April 20): $277.95

Year-to-date performance: 37.04%

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B)

Bain likes Berkshire’s “fortress balance sheet” that includes more than $120 billion in cash. The mountain of cash allows the company to provide financing to other distressed companies and get good terms, he notes. This very broadly diversified conglomerate is the best investment a new investor could make, Johnson says. He adds that the company’s management team, which includes famed investor Warren Buffett, is “beyond peer.” While the company’s class A shares — at more than $284,000 a pop as of this morning — may be prohibitively expensive for many new investors, its B shares are much more modestly priced, which trade at about $190 per share. “If you don’t know what you want to buy, just give money to Uncle Warren and let him figure it out,” Bain says.

BRK.B Stock Price (open on April 20): $188.72

Year-to-date performance: -16.52%

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

For a younger crowd that may want to buy something a little less conservative than Berkshire Hathaway, Bain points to Alphabet. The company has used cash flow from its hyper-successful search engine business to diversify into other areas with YouTube, Waymo, DeepMind, Nest and Android, Bain notes. Claudia Gonzalez, investment advisor at Kovar Wealth Management, likes that Alphabet has a lot of cash on hand. The company can use that cash to reinvest profits in itself, and the cash means it doesn’t have to take on as much debt as others would, she says. The focus on growth with new ventures means that Alphabet doesn’t pay a dividend. So it will appeal more to aspiring growth investors.

GOOGL Stock Price (open on April 20): $1,269.89

Year-to-date performance: -4.85%

Procter & Gamble (PG)

For investors looking for income, Gonzalez points to Procter & Gamble, which has a strong dividend track record and recently announced a payout increase — even as other companies are suspending or cutting theirs back amid the economic fallout. In its press release announcing the dividend increase, Procter & Gamble said the raise marked the 64th consecutive year that the company has increased its dividend and the 130th consecutive year that it has paid a dividend since incorporating in 1890. Procter & Gamble’s near-term strength has been bolstered as people stock up on products made by the defensive consumer staples company, which tends to do better in any economic downturn, not just the one sparked by a pandemic.

PG Stock Price (open on April 20): $121.47

Year-to-date performance: -2.23%

Walt Disney (DIS)

Robert Bacarella, the founder of Monetta Financial Services, says the stock market decline has created opportunities for new investors to buy quality stocks they are familiar with, such as Disney. “Look to companies that provide services and products you use and which you believe should return to normal profitability once this pandemic is behind us,” he says. “We currently don’t know the extent of the damage, but we do know that people will eventually shop again, go to restaurants, fly and even plan a trip to Disney or go on a cruise.” Although Disney has taken a hit from closing its theme parks, the company is also involved in entertainment streaming, which has become more in demand amid government stay-at-home orders. In terms of performance, DIS is down year-to-date, but its one-month performance is up at 21.4%.

DIS Stock Price (open on April 20): $103.58

Year-to-date performance: -28.02%

