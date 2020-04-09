9 High-Yield Stocks With Safe Dividends

Companies poised to protect their dividends When companies start playing financial defense, they typically start by cutting costs, buybacks and…

When companies start playing financial defense, they typically start by cutting costs, buybacks and dividends. Falling stock prices have pushed dividend yields much higher for plenty of underperforming stocks, but a high dividend yield is meaningless if a potential dividend cut is just around the corner. Dividend stocks that have positive overall free cash flow yields over the past year and cumulative five-year free cash flow greater than cumulative five-year dividend payments likely have a high chance of maintaining their payouts despite the economic downturn. These nine companies are safe dividend stocks to buy, according to Morningstar.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup just reported a 46% drop in profits in the first quarter, and banks warned that they are bracing for a sharp increase in loan delinquencies. The Federal Reserve isn’t making it any easier for banks by slashing interest rates to near zero, which pressures net interest margins. However, analyst Eric Compton says a few bad quarters of earnings are not the end of the world for banks with strong long-term outlooks. For now, Citi’s 4.7% dividend appears to be safe. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $79 fair value estimate for C stock.

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Discover Financial Services is one of the four biggest credit card companies in the U.S. Analyst Colin Plunkett says the economic shutdown will have a “severe” negative impact on Discover’s results in the next couple of quarters, but the company is a strong bounce-back candidate once the economy ramps back up. During the financial crisis, Plunkett says, Discover’s returns on equity stayed above 10% before rebounding within a year. While they wait for the recovery, investors can enjoy the stock’s relatively safe 5.3% dividend. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $82 fair value estimate for DFS stock.

Novartis (NVS)

Novartis is a Swiss-based pharmaceutical company. Analyst Damien Conover says the outbreak will likely create “minor headwinds” for Novartis, but its business is relatively defensive in nature. Conover says Novartis has a strong pipeline of late-stage drug candidates and an impressive portfolio of multibillion-dollar drugs already on the market. Its focus on unmet needs creates opportunity for innovative new drugs with strong pricing power. Despite the near-term disruption, he says Novartis is on a long-term path to steady growth. Novartis pays a 3.5% dividend. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $91 fair value estimate for NVS stock.

Omnicom (OMC)

Omnicom is the second-largest global advertising company, generating about 60% of its revenue from the U.S. market. Analyst Ali Mogharabi says the advertising business will endure plenty of economic pain, but the company should maintain its market positioning and deliver both organic and acquisition-driven revenue growth in the long term as it focuses on emerging markets and digital formats. For now, Mogharabi says investors should anticipate limited buybacks and little, if any, dividend growth. However, the stock already pays a sizable 5.1% dividend yield. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $79 fair value estimate for OMC stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Like Citi, JPMorgan Chase is struggling with potential loan delinquencies and a flat yield curve. However, again like Citi, Compton says JPMorgan should have no problem navigating the difficult near-term environment. The big bank reported a 76% drop in first-quarter EPS, due in large part to a $6.8 billion build in credit reserves. Compton says second-quarter and full-year credit losses are the most important item for investors in the near term. JPMorgan has already suspended its buyback program, but the dividend appears safe for now at 4%. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $114 price target for JPM stock.

PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

PNC Financial Services is the seventh-largest U.S. bank by deposits. Like other top banks, PNC reported solid revenue numbers in the first quarter, but its EPS took a big hit due to the bank boosting its reserves to prepare for an uncertain economic outlook. Compton says the reserve cushioning will likely continue for the next several quarters, so investors should keep earnings expectations in check. However, PNC’s 5.1% dividend yield will reward investors willing to ride out the short-term pain. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $127 fair value estimate for PNC stock.

Philip Morris International (PM)

Philip Morris International is one of the largest global tobacco companies and owner of brands such as Marlboro and Parliament. Analyst Philip Gorham says the company’s Unsmoke campaign will help Philip Morris transition away from a heavy reliance on cigarettes and establish leading market shares in next-generation nicotine products, including heated tobacco and vaping. Philip Morris’ 6.2% dividend is the highest yield of the nine stocks on this list, and its focus on premium cigarette brands makes its customers among the most loyal in the industry. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $102 fair value estimate for PM stock.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar is the world’s largest construction equipment maker. In early April, Caterpillar decided to maintain its 3.7% dividend. Analyst Scott Pope says investors should monitor the situation closely given most of Caterpillar’s markets will deteriorate significantly in 2020. Customers looking to play defense amid the economic shutdown will likely reduce their budgets and put projects on hold, creating a headwind for Caterpillar in the near term. However, Pope said Caterpillar’s investments in technology and services should ensure that the current downturn is less severe than 2009. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $148 fair value estimate for CAT stock.

Eaton Corp. (ETN)

Eaton is a leading producer of fluid power systems, electrical control products, truck transmissions and other automotive systems. Analyst Joshua Aguilar says Eaton’s 2020 guidance looks overly optimistic at this point, but the company generates impressive free cash flow that should help it navigate an extremely difficult period for the auto industry. Aguilar is bullish on the company’s eMobility segment and says Eaton will benefit from secular trends in environmental and safety regulations, cybersecurity and upgrades to aging infrastructure. The stock pays a 3.8% dividend. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $91 fair value estimate for ETN stock.

High-yield stocks with safe dividends in the downturn:

— Citigroup (C)

— Discover Financial Services (DFS)

— Novartis (NVS)

— Omnicom (OMC)

— JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

— PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

— Philip Morris International (PM)

— Caterpillar (CAT)

— Eaton Corp. (ETN)

