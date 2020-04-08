8 Most Liquid Stocks to Buy Now

Liquidity matters to investors during a downturn. Many U.S. companies are enduring near total shutdowns while the country tries to…

Liquidity matters to investors during a downturn.

Many U.S. companies are enduring near total shutdowns while the country tries to mitigate the fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak. In fact, some stocks are dropping simply due to concerns over their ability to pay their bills in the near term. At times like these, the difference between life and death for a company may be its liquidity. Credit ratings agencies analyze the ability of companies to meet their near-term financial obligations and then assign a credit rating that investors can use to gauge liquidity and credit risk. Here are eight stocks to buy with at least A- credit ratings from Standard & Poor’s.

Johnson & Johnson (ticker: JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is one of the most stable, diversified stocks to buy within the defensive health care sector. There are plenty of things to like about Johnson & Johnson as a defensive investment, including its 2.8% dividend. However, analyst Bob Hopkins says the company has a low growth profile, is facing competitive drug launches and is dealing with opioid and talcum powder litigation risk. Johnson & Johnson has an AAA S&P credit rating, the highest possible rating and the highest of all eight stocks mentioned. Bank of America has a “neutral” rating and $150 price target for JNJ stock.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

Analyst Justin Post says investors shouldn’t be afraid to scoop up shares of Google parent company Alphabet. Post estimates about 9% of Alphabet’s total revenue comes from the travel business, which has ground to a stop due to international travel restrictions. However, Post says he is not anticipating the virus-related disruptions to carry over into 2021. He says the long-term thesis on Google’s high-growth online advertising, cloud services, streaming video and autonomous vehicle businesses has not changed. Alphabet has an AA+ credit rating. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $1,372 price target for GOOGL stock.

Nike (NKE)

In the middle of the COVID-19 market chaos, analyst Robert Ohmes actually upgraded sports apparel leader Nike. Ohmes says Nike’s China business is doing better than anticipated given the circumstances. He estimates the company’s digital sales growth in China is up more than 30% in the fiscal third quarter thanks to increased promotions and competitors’ physical store closures. In times of distress, Ohmes says wholesale customers will lean on Nike, delivering valuable global market share gains. Nike has an AA- credit rating. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $90 price target for NKE stock.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard is one of the world’s largest payments and credit card companies. Analyst Jason Kupferberg says Mastercard will be hit hard by both a shutdown in cross-border travel and a slowdown in consumer spending in the near term. Kupferberg recently updated his 2020 revenue growth estimate from positive 15.3% to negative 1.5% and his 2020 earnings per share growth estimate from positive 15.8% to negative 5.6%. However, Kupferberg is now calling for 29.8% 2021 revenue growth and 38.3% 2021 EPS growth. Mastercard has an A+ credit rating. Bank of America has a “neutral” rating and $277 price target for MA stock.

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips is a U.S. oil and gas exploration and production company. As brutal as the COVID-19 sell-off has been on the entire stock market, it has been especially hard on the energy sector thanks to a crude oil pricing war between Saudi Arabia and Russia that has pushed oil prices to new 20-year lows. However, analyst Doug Leggate says ConocoPhillips is willing to utilize its $8.5 billion cash balance and implement aggressive cost-cutting measures. ConocoPhillips has an A credit rating. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $41 price target for COP stock.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar is the world’s largest construction equipment manufacturer. Analyst Ross Gilardi says Caterpillar has a solid balance sheet, including $8.3 billion in enterprise cash and $10.5 billion in credit facilities. He says Caterpillar should continue to generate between $4 billion and $8 billion in annual free cash flow if it maintains its margins. Caterpillar has an A credit rating and pays a 3.5% dividend, but Gilardi says the dividend might not fully offset the impacts of slumping energy and mining demand. Bank of America has a “neutral” rating and $115 price target for CAT stock.

Cintas Corp. (CTAS)

Cintas is one of the largest North American corporate uniform rental companies. The company recently reported solid fiscal third-quarter numbers. But like many other companies, Cintas withdrew its previous guidance due to the coronavirus outbreak. Analyst Gary Bisbee says customer closures create a serious near-term risk for Cintas, but he is predicting a quick recovery in fiscal 2022. Bisbee says earnings per share could dip 40% in the next four quarters, but free cash flow and liquidity should remain strong. Cintas has an A- credit rating. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $219 price target for CTAS stock.

Eaton Corp. (ETN)

Eaton is a diversified industrial manufacturer that produces fluid power systems, electrical control products and other automotive systems. Analyst Andrew Obin recently said multi-industry industrial stocks will endure a 46% EPS hit in the second quarter. However, Eaton is one of his top four stock picks in the group. Obin says Eaton has more defensive revenue today than in previous cyclical downturns and its balance sheet is strong following the recent sale of its lighting business. Eaton has an A- credit rating. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $88 price target for ETN stock.

