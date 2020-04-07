7 Warren Buffett Stocks With 60% Upside

Plenty of potential in these stocks held by Buffett Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) CEO Warren Buffett is known for…

Plenty of potential in these stocks held by Buffett

Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) CEO Warren Buffett is known for his timely stock investments during periods of economic weakness. Buffett famously invested in Dow (DOW), Goldman Sachs Group (GS) and General Electric Co. (GE) during the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009. He also took a massive stake in Bank of America Corp. (BAC) during the European debt crisis in 2011. Investors won’t know for sure what Buffett has been buying in 2020 until Berkshire’s 13F filing is released in mid-May. But here are seven stocks Berkshire currently owns that have at least 60% upside, according to average analyst price targets.

StoneCo (STNE)

StoneCo is a Brazilian electronic payments company that held an initial public offering in October 2018. Buffett has been in on the stock since the very beginning, and things have not gone well up to this point. The IPO priced at $24 per share. Roughly a year and a half later, the stock was trading at less than $16 despite the long-term growth opportunity in Brazilian e-commerce. Berkshire owns 14.1 million shares of StoneCo worth about $300.4 million. The 14 analysts covering STNE stock have an average price target of $161.32, suggesting 660.6% upside.

Store Capital (STOR)

Store Capital is a real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of single-tenant operational real estate properties. Buffett first invested in STOR back in 2017. One of the most appealing parts of the Store Capital equation for Buffett is likely the REIT’s 8.9% dividend, which looks even better now that the Federal Reserve has once again cut interest rates to near 0%. Berkshire holds about 18.6 million shares of STOR, now worth approximately $292.5 million after the stock’s 57.7% 2020 decline. The 11 analysts covering STOR stock have an average price target of $31, suggesting 97.2% upside.

Liberty Latin America (LILAK)

Liberty Latin America is a telecommunications company that operates in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other regions in Latin America. Berkshire holds more than 27 million shares of Liberty Latin America A-class and C-class shares worth a combined $40 million. The company was spun off from Buffett holding Liberty Global (LBTYA) in early 2018, and analysts now see more upside for the spinoff than the parent. At the time of the spinoff, Liberty Latin America had 3.7 million mobile subscribers. The 10 analysts covering LILAK stock have an average price target of $17.75, suggesting 76.4% upside.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines investors hoping Buffett may choose to swoop in and bail out ailing airline stocks crushed by stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions were disappointed to hear that Buffett actually sold nearly 13 million Delta shares in early April. Even after the sale, Berkshire still holds 58.9 million shares of Delta worth about $1.36 billion. Delta recently agreed to a $5.4 billion government bailout, which investors hope will get it through the current crisis. The 16 analysts covering DAL stock have an average price target of $38.50, suggesting 68.1% upside.

United Airlines Holdings (UAL)

United Airlines is another major U.S. airline stock that has taken a huge hit from the travel shutdown. United has received $5 billion in federal government aid and just announced a 39 million-share stock offering that will raise more than $1 billion in cash. As of the end of 2019, Berkshire held 21.9 million shares of United worth about $611.6 million. United reported $3 billion in 2019 net income but recently preannounced a $2.1 billion first-quarter loss. The 15 analysts covering UAL stock have an average price target of $46, suggesting 67.8% upside.

Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Buffett has always loved financial sector stocks. Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company and the largest provider of private label credit cards in the U.S. Management says lower interest rates, fee waivers and forbearance programs will all weigh on net interest margin in the near term. However, first-quarter net interest margin of 15.11% and loan growth of 3.3% indicate the company’s core business is strong. Berkshire holds 20.8 million shares of Synchrony worth roughly $315.5 million. The 19 analysts covering SYF stock have an average price target of $25, suggesting 64.8% upside.

Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMA)

Buffett holds shares of Liberty Global and Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI). In 2015, Liberty Global created Liberty Sirius XM as a tracking stock for its 70% ownership stake in Sirius XM. Liberty Sirius XM has historically lagged Sirius XM shares, and that performance gap has widened in 2020. However, Liberty Sirius XM is the best way to invest in Sirius XM, according to Wall Street analysts. Berkshire owns about 46 million shares of Liberty Sirius XM worth more than $1.34 billion. The nine analysts covering LSXMA stock have an average price target of $47, suggesting 61.3% upside.

Warren Buffett stocks with 60% upside:

— StoneCo (STNE)

— Store Capital (STOR)

— Liberty Latin America (LILAK)

— Delta Air Lines (DAL)

— United Airlines Holdings (UAL)

— Synchrony Financial (SYF)

— Liberty Sirius XM (LSXMA)

More from U.S. News

7 Oil Stocks to Buy as Crude Prices Plummet

How to Pick Stocks: 7 Things You Should Know

Is Your Portfolio Too Complex?

7 Warren Buffett Stocks With 60% Upside originally appeared on usnews.com