7 Upgraded Stocks to Buy in May

The S&P 500 has bounced back in a big way in April, but the near-term outlook for the U.S. economy is still in limbo thanks to the economic shutdown. Earnings commentary seems to have eased Wall Street fears somewhat for the time being. The U.S. government has also made clear that it intends to step in to support American companies as the nation rides out the downturn. Analysts are even starting to identify buying opportunities among beaten-down stocks. Here are seven of CFRA’s most recent stock upgrades for investors to buy on the dip.

Ball Corp. (ticker: BLL)

Ball is a global leader in metal packaging products, specifically for the beverage industry. Analyst Matthew Miller recently upgraded the stock and says Ball has innovative products that should boost market share and drive margins higher in coming years. In addition, he says Ball should benefit from volume growth as metal cans gain share from plastic bottles. In addition to its beverage business, Ball’s relatively small aerospace business grew earnings and sales at a 24% clip in 2019, and Miller anticipates Ball will land additional defense and civil contracts. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $78 price target for BLL stock.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems provides complex software developing and engineering services. Analyst David Holt upgraded EPAM and says the stock’s 13.4% sell-off in the past three months has provided an excellent opportunity for long-term investors to buy a high-quality consultancy and services stock. Holt says EPAM’s operating model differentiates it from competitors. He projects five-year compound annual revenue growth of 26% and says the company’s clean balance sheet, $673 million in net cash and impressive free cash flow profile create opportunities for growth investments, including potential buyouts. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $200 price target for EPAM stock.

Twitter (TWTR)

Social media is one of the few business types that has benefited from social distancing. Although advertising budgets have been cut, usage and engagement have skyrocketed in the past three months. Analyst John Freeman recently upgraded Twitter and says the combination of an attractive valuation, a profitable business, accelerating revenue growth, a strong brand and $3.4 billion in cash makes Twitter a great way for long-term investors to play the secular shift in advertising from offline to online media. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $31 price target for TWTR stock.

Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN)

Eastman Chemical is a diversified chemical producer. Eastman shares are down 29% in 2020, but analyst Richard Wolfe says the sell-off is a buying opportunity for long-term investors. Wolfe says Eastman stock is undervalued, trading at roughly a 20% discount to its historical average forward earnings multiple. While the health crisis will likely pressure Eastman’s business in the near term, Wolfe says the company’s medical and packaging businesses are relatively insulated from the downturn. In addition, he says Eastman’s leading market share and innovation should support earnings growth. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $68 price target for EMN stock.

Blackstone Group (BX)

Blackstone is one of the largest alternative asset managers in the world. Analyst Catherine Seifert says Blackstone is positioned for long-term growth in private equity. Blackstone recently reported $27.3 billion in first-quarter inflow, and Seifert says it has $150 billion in “dry powder” providing financial flexibility in the near term. First-quarter fee-related earnings were up 25%, driven by a 20% increase in fee-earning assets. Seifert says the company is distancing itself from its competitors, and its 4% dividend should be safe. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $55 price target for BX stock.

BorgWarner (BWA)

BorgWarner is one of the world’s largest suppliers of powertrain components for the auto industry, which has been pummeled by the economic shutdown. Analyst Garrett Nelson is projecting global auto sales will drop 17% in 2020, but he recently upgraded BorgWarner due to an unusual potential near-term catalyst. In January, BorgWarner announced a $3.3 billion buyout of Delphi Technologies (DLPH). However, Nelson says that deal will likely now be scrapped, allowing BorgWarner to avoid taking on Delphi’s debt. Any deal termination announcement could trigger a BorgWarner relief rally. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $35 price target for BWA stock.

CSX Corp. (CSX)

CSX is one of the largest American rail freight transportation companies, focusing primarily on the eastern half of the U.S. Analyst Colin Scarola says falling coal revenue was primarily responsible for the company’s negative revenue growth in the first quarter, and the railroad’s chemical business is benefiting from a rise in demand for medical equipment and protective gear. In addition, he says higher grocery demand during the recession should boost CSX’s agriculture business, while labor cost cuts and share buybacks are supporting earnings. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $71 price target for CSX stock.

