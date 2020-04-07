7 Oversold Tech Stocks to Buy

Dip investors should check these tech stocks. While the S&P 500 is up 12.9% since April 1, many stocks remain…

While the S&P 500 is up 12.9% since April 1, many stocks remain well off their recent highs in the aftermath of the recent sell-off. Given the stock market is a leading economic indicator, the market could recover long before the economy does. In fact, the 2020 bottom could already be in. Fortunately for technology stock investors looking to buy the dip, here are seven tech stocks to buy that are still down at least 30% year-to-date, according to Morningstar.

Blackbaud (ticker: BLKB)

Blackbaud is a cloud-based software company specializing in fundraising and financial applications used by nonprofit organizations. Analyst Dan Romanoff says Blackbaud is a clear market leader in the niche fundraising business, and its transition from a perpetual license to a subscription model should pay off in the long term. The company’s aggressive acquisition strategy has spurred growth and eliminated top competitors. Romanoff says Blackbaud has been gaining traction with religious organizations as well, and the education industry could be its next major growth lever. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $87 fair value estimate for BLKB stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand develops software used to automate employee recruiting, performance management, compensation management and employee turnover. In February, Cornerstone announced a $1.395 billion buyout of talent experience software company Saba. Analyst John Barrett says the acquisition has created a cross-selling opportunity for Cornerstone. Barrett says Cornerstone is best-in-class in enterprise learning software, and it has had success in getting customers to adopt multiple products. Roughtly 79% of customers use two products, and approximately 40% use three or more. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $55 fair value estimate for CSOD stock.

Infineon Technologies (IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies is an integrated semiconductor producer that has a top-three market share in its major end markets, including automotive, power and smart card integrated circuits. Analyst Brian Colello says growth will be hard to come by in the near term due to illness disruptions and subsequent caution on behalf of Infineon’s customers. In addition, lower oil prices could negatively impact demand for electric vehicles, one of the company’s prime growth markets. Still, Colello says Infineon is well-positioned for the long term and undervalued at today’s prices. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $27 fair value estimate for IFNNY stock.

Microchip Technology (MCHP)

Microchip Technology is another specialized semiconductor stock that has taken a beating in 2020. The company’s top products include microcontroller, mixed-signal, analog and flash memory solutions. Colello says Microchip is the market leader in both microcontrollers and analog chips, and its diversified customer base insulates it from risks associated with any one customer. Colello says fiscal 2021 could be difficult, but the company is making the right moves in managing and reshuffling its debt and is well-positioned for long-term secular growth in the critical microcontroller industry. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $108 fair value estimate for MCHP stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors has been hit hard by the illness-related downturn. The tech company specializes in high-performance mixed-signal semiconductors, and its leading end markets include automotive, identification, wireless, lighting and industry. Colello says NXP is not immune to the near-term semiconductor slowdown, but much of the risk has already been priced into the stock. Prior to the outbreak, NXP was putting up strong numbers and issuing impressive guidance for 2020. Colello says NXP’s competitive advantages in the automotive and industrial markets will produce excess returns over the next decade. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $130 fair value estimate for NXPI stock.

Sabre Corp. (SABR)

Sabre is a technology platform that connects travel agencies to airlines to make seat reservations. Given the world’s travel restrictions, it’s understandable that Sabre’s stock has been the hardest hit of all seven stocks mentioned. Shares are down 72.2% in the past three months, and Morningstar is projecting a 36% revenue drop in 2020. Analyst Dan Wasiolek says there is certainly risk in Sabre’s leverage and credit headwinds in the near term, but he expects the company’s competitive advantage will remain intact throughout the downturn. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $19.50 fair value estimate for SABR stock.

Xerox Holdings Corp. (XRX)

Xerox is a printing and digital document services company. Analyst Mark Cash says Xerox has ample liquidity to navigate the market downturn. Cash says the print industry is in secular decline, but Xerox has a lifeline in the emerging digital packaging industry. In addition, emerging markets could help with legacy print demand, and Cash says Xerox should still increase capital returns over the next several years. Cash says Xerox shares are undervalued, but there are also many higher-quality, lower-risk stocks within the technology sector that investors should be buying. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $30 price target for XRX stock.

